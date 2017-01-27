PEUGEOT 208 1.6 THP GTi Prestige 3dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 208 Trim: 1.6 THP GTi Prestige 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 8208 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Bianca White

*One Owner & Full Service History, Satellite Navigation, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Cruise Control, Half Leather, Heated Front Seats, 17" Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlamps, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Electric Front Windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Braking System(ABS), Privacy Glass, Six Speed Gearbox, DAB Digital Radio, Daylight Running Lights, Front Fog Lights, Vehicle Stability Control, Auxiliary Power Socket, USB Functionality, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auto Dimming Interior Mirror, Low Speed Safety System, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Height Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi Function Display, Outside Temperature Indicator, Rev Counter, Split Folding Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Isofix, Side Impact Protection, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking With Retractable Key

  • Ad ID
    410185
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 208
  • Derivative
    GTI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8208 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
