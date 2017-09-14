Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 208 Trim: 1.6 THP GTi Prestige 3dr Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 16043 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: ORANGE
2015 Peugeot 208 1.6 THP GTi Prestige 3dr Hatchback with 16043miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom
