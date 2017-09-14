loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT 208 1.6 THP GTi Prestige 3dr Hatchback

£11,790
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 208 Trim: 1.6 THP GTi Prestige 3dr Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 16043 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: ORANGE

2015 Peugeot 208 1.6 THP GTi Prestige 3dr Hatchback with 16043miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    325143
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 208
  • Derivative
    GTI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    16043 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

