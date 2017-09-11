PEUGEOT 208 1.6 THP GTi

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 208 Trim: 1.6 THP GTi Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 5000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: WHITE
One owner from new,Full Peugeot service history,All keys and handbooks, Automatic Dual - Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Aid, DAB Digital Radio Upgrade, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Multifunction Colour Touch Screen ( 7in Touchscreen) with USB/3.5 mm Jack, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Bluetooth, 17in Carbone Technical Grey Alloy Wheel, Tinted Rear and Rear Side Windows, Full Grain Black Half Leather and Caro Cloth with Red Side Panels and Contrast Stitching, Electric Front Windows with One Touch Drivers Window, Alarm, Electric door mirrors, Power steering, Remote Control Central Locking, HPI CLEAR, INDOOR SHOWROOM, VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, P/X WELCOME
Aldenham Cars
Watford, WD244YJ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
