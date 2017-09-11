loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT 208 1.6 THP GTi

£10,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 208 Trim: 1.6 THP GTi Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 5000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

One owner from new,Full Peugeot service history,All keys and handbooks, Automatic Dual - Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Aid, DAB Digital Radio Upgrade, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Multifunction Colour Touch Screen ( 7in Touchscreen) with USB/3.5 mm Jack, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Bluetooth, 17in Carbone Technical Grey Alloy Wheel, Tinted Rear and Rear Side Windows, Full Grain Black Half Leather and Caro Cloth with Red Side Panels and Contrast Stitching, Electric Front Windows with One Touch Drivers Window, Alarm, Electric door mirrors, Power steering, Remote Control Central Locking, HPI CLEAR, INDOOR SHOWROOM, VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, P/X WELCOME

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318354
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 208
  • Derivative
    GTI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    5000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Aldenham Cars
Watford, WD244YJ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

