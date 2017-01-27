PEUGEOT 208 1.6 THP GTi 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 208 Trim: 1.6 THP GTi 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 23049 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Satin White
1 Owner, Multimedia Touch Screen, Half Leather, 17" Alloy Wheels, Dual Climate Control, Rear Parking Sensors, DAB radio, Auto Lights & Wipers, Bluetooth Connectivity, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Front Fog Lights, Cruise Control, Sport Seats, iPod/USB Connectivity, Daytime LED Running Lights, Privacy Glass, Fuel Computer, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Remote Central Locking, Aux Connection, In Car Entertainment, Airbags, ISOFIX, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, Ask for a Test Drive Today, Part-Exchange taken as full deposit, Same day delivery if required
Evans Halshaw Citroen Hull
HU47DY
United Kingdom
Jul 31, 2017