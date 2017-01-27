loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT 208 1.6 THP GTi 3dr Hatchback

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 208 Trim: 1.6 THP GTi 3dr Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 35777 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLACK

2014 Peugeot 208 1.6 THP GTi 3dr Hatchback with 35777miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 8.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    408341
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 208
  • Derivative
    GTI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    35777 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
£9,999

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

