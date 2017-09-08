loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT 208 1.6 THP 200 GTi Prestige

£12,995
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 208 Trim: 1.6 THP 200 GTi Prestige Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 14575 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: WHITE

Satellite Navigation,Cruise Control,Electronic Stability Programme,Anti-Lock Brakes,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,17In Alloy Wheels,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Deadlocks,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Seats Split Rear,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Leather,Rear Wash/Wipe,Rear Spoiler,Immobiliser,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Heated Rear Screen,Body Coloured Bumpers,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Centre Rear Seat Belt,panoramic glass sunroof,Centre Console,Four Speakers,LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting,Front Seats Sports,Gear Knob Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Tyre Pressure Control,Full Size Spare Wheel,Radio/CD,Cloth - Leather interior,CARS

  • Ad ID
    316551
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 208
  • Derivative
    GTI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    14575 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Truscotts Barnstaple Peugeot
Barnstaple, EX313TH, Devon
United Kingdom

