Peugeot 205 CTI

car description

1988 Peugeot 205 CTI Very good example Good hood, tyres etc Very attractive registration, probable low mileage Recent cambelt change Owners Guide and Hnadbook, long MOT Very tidy example with good paint and part leather interior, free revving 1.6 litre engine is running well with recent timing belt change, tyres are recent too, good hood and hood cover, very attractive single digit registration, probable low mileage, Owner’s Guide and Handbook, long MOT. Guide price: £4,950 suitable for printing Mobile: 07711 509600 Email: mark@pioneer-automobiles.co.uk Phone: 01635 248158 Viewing: By appointment only Copyright ©2017 Pioneer Autos Ltd

Accessories

peugeot 205 cti 1600cc leather 1988

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416295
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 205
  • Derivative
    CTI
  • Year
    1988
The Old Motor House, Gidley Farm, Chieveley
Peasemore, RG20 8TX, Berkshire
United Kingdom

