car description

1988 Peugeot 205 CTI Very good example Good hood, tyres etc Very attractive registration, probable low mileage Recent cambelt change Owners Guide and Hnadbook, long MOT Very tidy example with good paint and part leather interior, free revving 1.6 litre engine is running well with recent timing belt change, tyres are recent too, good hood and hood cover, very attractive single digit registration, probable low mileage, Owner’s Guide and Handbook, long MOT. Guide price: £4,950 suitable for printing Mobile: 07711 509600 Email: mark@pioneer-automobiles.co.uk Phone: 01635 248158 Viewing: By appointment only Copyright ©2017 Pioneer Autos Ltd