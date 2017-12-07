PEUGEOT 205 CTI CABRIO 1988 Manual 114000 Petrol Red

car description

Lovely Peugeot 206CTi Cabriolet in red. This is a solid vehicle that has covered 114000 miles since it was registered in 1988 and comes with plenty of history. The car passed its last MOT with no advisories and has had a lot of money and time spent on it recently. The exhaust system has been upgraded and the car drives and sounds great. We intended to mint the car as a workshop project but have done the mechanicals biut have found ourselves too busy to add the finishing touches including bits of paintwork that would make this car a real stunner. Great for someone looking for a car they can drive and do up overtime. Lovely car - Deserves to be driven!