Peugeot - 205 CTI 1.900 - 1989

car description

Peugeot 205 CTI convertible. Colour: black metallic. Manufacturing year: 10-3-1989 Odometer reading: 178.792 km (read) MOT valid until: 30-5-2018 (NL) Weight:930 kgEngine: 1900 cc 4 cylinders Transmission: manual transmission 5 gears Options: - tinted glass - radio/cd - sports seatsBrakes, starts and drives excellently and is virtually rust free. Sports seats in fair to good condition, only the stitching is detached in some spots. Convertible roof is in good condition and is waterproof.Paintwork of the car looks very good, some dull spots visible up close. A small dent near the left front screen visible in the picture. Fitted with original alloy rims with wide tyres and spacious profile. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Drachten, The Netherlands.