PEUGEOT 205 Base

Accessories

Chance to grab a classic hot hatch before they've all gone. Becoming more rare every year. This 1.9 Gti has been fitted with twin webber carbs which sound great. I do have the original inlet manifold if you want to change it back to standard at any point. Everything works, even the vacuum sunroof! 5+ owners, electric windows, magnex exhaust, Sold as seen but inspections welcome. This can only go up in value. I'm in no hurry to sell so no silly offers thankyou.