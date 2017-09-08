PEUGEOT 205 Base

Type: Used Year: 1990 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 205 Trim: Base Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 146000 Engine Size: 1905 Ext Color: Black
Chance to grab a classic hot hatch before they've all gone. Becoming more rare every year. This 1.9 Gti has been fitted with twin webber carbs which sound great. I do have the original inlet manifold if you want to change it back to standard at any point. Everything works, even the vacuum sunroof! 5+ owners, electric windows, magnex exhaust, Sold as seen but inspections welcome. This can only go up in value. I'm in no hurry to sell so no silly offers thankyou.
Old Mill Motors
OX299TJ,
United Kingdom
