PEUGEOT 205 Base

£5,995
Type: Used Year: 1990 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 205 Trim: Base Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 146000 Engine Size: 1905 Ext Color: Black

Chance to grab a classic hot hatch before they've all gone. Becoming more rare every year. This 1.9 Gti has been fitted with twin webber carbs which sound great. I do have the original inlet manifold if you want to change it back to standard at any point. Everything works, even the vacuum sunroof! 5+ owners, electric windows, magnex exhaust, Sold as seen but inspections welcome. This can only go up in value. I'm in no hurry to sell so no silly offers thankyou.

  • Ad ID
    315060
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 205
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    146000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1905
  • Engine Model
    1905
Old Mill Motors
OX299TJ,
United Kingdom

