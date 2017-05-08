Peugeot - 205 1.4 CJ Convertible - 1990

car description

Brand: PeugeotType: 205Version: CJ (convertible)Engine displacement: 1.4License plate: 93-FT-JFMot: 08-05-2017Odometer reading: 201.139 km Nice Peugeot 205 1.4 CJ is offered without reserve price! Concerns a vehicle that is able to drive but requires some work to be done. The car needs a technical inspection, brakes feel a bit spongy and a homokinetic joint of one the drive shafts makes noise. Engine runs well and gearbox shifts properly. The original interior was replaced in the past by the interior of a 205 CTI, it has some damages/tears as can be seen in the pictures, there is also something wrong (audible) inside of the odometer. The convertible roof was replaced a few years ago and is in good condition, rear window unfortunately has a crack due to vandalism. Exterior of the car deserves some proper polishing and has a few traces of use, lacquer damages, and small rust spots present (see picture).No booklets are included with the car.After picking up the car, the export document can be obtained at the RDW office in Zoetermeer, transport needs to be arranged by the buyer, changing of names can arranged at the same office in case of trading. The car can be viewed and picked up in Bleiswijk, The Netherlands.