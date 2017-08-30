Offered for sale is a 1.9L 1988 Peugeot 205 GTi manual. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 90/135. Further details to follow, shortly... Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1988-peugeot-205-gti-16-valve.
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom
