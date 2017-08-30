loading Loading please wait....
Peugeot 205

£5,000 - £7,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 1.9L 1988 Peugeot 205 GTi manual. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 90/135. Further details to follow, shortly... Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1988-peugeot-205-gti-16-valve.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308662
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Peugeot > 205
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    97061 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.9
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    456
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

