Peugeot 203C Saloon 1954

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Peugeot 203C 1954 with sunroof in very good condition The Peugeot 203 was the first car from Peugeot after world war 2. The Peugeot was a spectacular appearance because of the aerodynamic style. This is beautiful 1954 Peugeot 203C. The car has beautiful black paint and the original fabric interior. It was an older restoration but the car is in very good condition still with a little patina. The car has a 1290 CC, 4 cyl engine and 3 speed manual gearbox with column shift. Technics in very good condition, drives great. So a very beautiful, very original Peugeot 203. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.