Peugeot - 203 A - 1954

car description

Peugeot 203a Year of production: 1954Hard car with hardly any weldingHead disassembled but still there, therefore the engine needs work.The car can move, the brakes are not fixedThe car has been in dry storage for the past 17 years.Carte gris availableSunroofStrips on the grille no longer thereThis original Peugeot deserves to be restored, a very good basisThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Boekel, Netherlands.Delivery possible by arrangement and at cost.