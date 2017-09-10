loading Loading please wait....
Peugeot

£14,950
14950 First registered in August 1990 as H395 WYJ , this low mileage GTI has recent service history for the last four years, preceded by UK MOT history from 2006 to 2011 An extremely well presented 205GTI, in excellent overall condition, supported by recent invoices and MOT’s going back to 2006 verifying the mileage. Original owners documentation and history file since 2012 Excellent Condition in metallic silver Excellent condition in red and black, new GTi carpet set Excellent with service history

peugeot red metallic 1990

  • Ad ID
    317667
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 190
  • Year
    1990
  • Mileage
    57337 mi
United Kingdom

