Panther - Lima 2.3 ST De Luxe - 1981

car description

Offered is an extremely rare Panther Lima ST De Luxe from 1981, a hand-built open sports car which is manufactured only in a small edition and rightfully can be called very exclusive.This copy was a very expensive car in 1981 and was delivered new as LHD to Auto Becker in Düsseldorf (at the time a well-known and leading company for very exclusive automobiles with a very wealthy clientele).Beautiful in dark green with a beautiful black leather interior, wooden dashboard and spoke wheels.This relatively lightweight sports car has robust technique of Opel/Vauxhall and the 2.3 liter 4-cylinder engine makes for fine performance, the driving experience is special because of the low seats and the true sports car feel.Has a nice black softtop and a Dutch registration, the inspection has expired. The car is in excellent condition, the varnish is beautiful, the technique excellent and the car drives very well.A very exclusive hand-built British sports car and yet still affordable.The car can be viewed and collected in Herkenbosch, the Netherlands.