Panther - J72 4.2 - 1976

car description

Make: PantherType: J72 4.2Production year: 28/02/1976Engine: Jaguar XK6 4235cc 6 cylinderChassis number: 334-LOdometer reading: 63.752 MLSLicence plate: GX-HN-75Very nice, completely restored Panther J72 with Jaguar 4.2 litre engine and a highly sought after overdrive! Of the J72, only 376 vehicles were manufactured from 1972 to 1986.Original delivered in Beverly Hills to a coach house and since 1993 in the Netherlands.The Panther West Winds Car Company was founded in 1972 by Bob Jankel and manufactured unusual cars, often based on older models. The Panther factory was close to the Brooklands circuit in Surrey.The J72 was based on the Jaguar SS100 and could be supplied with Jaguar engines of 3.8, 4.2 or 5.3 litre. The body is entirely of aluminium and is professionally painted in a two-tone red/blue metallic paint. Entirely rust free and very tight, the chrome is also in very good condition.Including tonneau cover, side windows and soft top!This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.