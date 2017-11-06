Panhard Dyna Junior Convertible 1954

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Panhard X87 Dyna Junior convertible 1954 in good condition 1954 Panhard X87 Dyna Junior cabriolet. Between 1953 and 1955 there were only 4708 built for the american market. Due to his low weight of only 635 Kg this model was often used for racing and because of that the car became very rare. This is an original Panhard in a beautiful and good condition. The car has yellow paint and red interior. The car has the original 851 CC 2 Cyl boxer engine and 4 speed manual gearbox. A Panhard like this one is very hard to find, so this is an unique opportunity to own a piece of history. Car has French title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.