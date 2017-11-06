Panhard Dyna Junior Cabriolet 1954

loading Loading please wait....
SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Panhard X87 Junior Cabriolet 1954 rare find This is a rare Panhard X87 Junior cabriolet from 1954. Only 4708 Panhard (french brand) were build for the USA in 1953-1955. These cars were used in the USA for racing as they are very lightweighted (600kg) so the most are destroyed or complete changed from original. It is very hard to find an original Panhard Junior like this one. This car is in a good condition and is fully original with it’s 2 cylinder engine and 4-speed gearbox. Car has French title. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive panhard dyna junior convertible 1954 4-speed

  • Ad ID
    409998
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Panhard > Dyna
  • Year
    1954
