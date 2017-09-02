car description

Pagani Huayra RHD

Voted Hypercar of the year by Top Gear Magazine in 2012 the Pagani Huayra is one of the most technically advanced and visually striking performance cars ever built. Introduced to the world at the Geneva Auto Salon in 2011 as the successor to the Zonda, the Huayra employs a specially designed Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V12 6 Litre engine which delivers 720 hp, a top speed of 238mph and 0-60 acceleration of 2.8 Seconds. The Huayra’s astonishing power to weight ratio of 1.85 kg / hp is a function of the extreme weight saving measures that have been utilised in the car’s construction through extensive use of carbon fibre and titanium and careful design to eliminate unnecessary components, pipework and fittings. Offering a superb driving experience with breath-taking performance and handling and being the very embodiment of design excellence, it is no surprise that the Huayra is a highly desirable and exclusive car, a fact underlined by the limited production run of only 100 examples, of which only 19 were in RHD worldwide.

The example offered here is one of the very rare RHD cars and one of only 2 that were delivered to the Uni