Opel- Olympia Rekord P1 - 1960

Nice, well-maintained original Opel Olympia Rekord 1700 P1 from 1960 with a great 4-cylinder 1700cc petrol engine with 54HP and a manual gearbox with 3 gears (original).Odometer reading: 71,810 kmImported Swedish car with EU export documents, easily registered in any EU country by the new owner. Radio (not shown) is included.The car is very good and comfortable. The engine rotates, low vibration, it needs a different exhaust gasket (included).The mechanics of the 3-speed gearbox have some give and should be checked together with the brakes, the handbrake works fine.The interior is complete and original. The door panels are fine, the upholstery is original and would need to be repaired, the headliner is not nice any more. Some frames are missing, such as partly for the windshield and rear window. Easy to obtain!2K lacquer completely replaced in almost the original colour, however it needs polishing for a smoother result.The tyres are fine and the battery is good (6 volts).In terms of rust, this Olympia Rekord is not bad at all. In summary, a great classic that needs some attention but the basis is very good!The seller has many contacts at home and abroad and can help you acquire original parts at favourable prices.The seller can also help to arrange low-cost transport throughout the EU.The car can be viewed and picked up in Hengevelde, The Netherlands.