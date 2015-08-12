Opel - Manta B2 400 Replica - 1984

Opel Manta B2 400R.(Replica)Year of manufacture 1984Completely restored.Original sunroof.Valid inspection.Interior in neat and original condition.•Registration documents: Dutch import, registered in Belgium.•Fuel: Petrol.•Colour: White. •Condition of maintenance: Top condition, complete checked.•Condition of the paintwork and body: Great, completely repainted - stainless.•Condition of the mechanics: Great, completely fine.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Diksmuide, Belgium.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
Aug 12, 2015
Jan 21, 2016
Sep 21, 2016