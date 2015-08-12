loading Loading please wait....
Opel - Manta B2 400 Replica - 1984

car description

Opel Manta B2 400R.(Replica)Year of manufacture 1984Completely restored.Original sunroof.Valid inspection.Interior in neat and original condition.•Registration documents: Dutch import, registered in Belgium.•Fuel: Petrol.•Colour: White. •Condition of maintenance: Top condition, complete checked.•Condition of the paintwork and body: Great, completely repainted - stainless.•Condition of the mechanics: Great, completely fine.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Diksmuide, Belgium.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415169
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Opel > Manta
€17,000 - €22,100 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

