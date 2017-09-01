loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Opel - Kapitan - 1955

Compare this car
View Auction
€12,500 - €16,250 (£11,506.25 - £14,958.13)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

We have had this car within the family since 1 March, its first registration. It provides space for 6 adults.- Dutch registration DP-71-VP- Exempt from Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection in the Netherlands- 6-cylinder in-line engine 2500 cc- 3 gears, manual transmission, 1st gear is not synchronised - Condition engine/mechanics/general maintenance: good- Colour: anthracite grey- The body is in good condition, it has some paint damage- Restored in 2005- It has always been kept indoors.- Including Dutch registration, first admission is March 1955- 113,000 kmThis vehicle can be viewed in Noordwijk (South Holland), the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309416
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Opel > Kapitan
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Opel - Kapitan - 1955

    Opel Kapitan

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£11,506.25 - £14,958.13 est.)
    London , London