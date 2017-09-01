Opel - Kapitan - 1955

car description

We have had this car within the family since 1 March, its first registration. It provides space for 6 adults.- Dutch registration DP-71-VP- Exempt from Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection in the Netherlands- 6-cylinder in-line engine 2500 cc- 3 gears, manual transmission, 1st gear is not synchronised - Condition engine/mechanics/general maintenance: good- Colour: anthracite grey- The body is in good condition, it has some paint damage- Restored in 2005- It has always been kept indoors.- Including Dutch registration, first admission is March 1955- 113,000 kmThis vehicle can be viewed in Noordwijk (South Holland), the Netherlands.