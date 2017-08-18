Opel - Kadett B - 1972

car description

This classic Opel Kadett B saw the light of day on August 4, 1972. For many years, the car with its original engine driven until about 1.5 years ago the engine and gearbox were replaced by that of 2.0 litre DOHC Ford Sierra from 1991. This has allegedly run 120,000 km.However, due to lack of time, this car hasn’t been finished. Everything is there to make the whole driving. There is an additional transmission available for the 2.0 litre DOHC engine block. The one built in right now is leaking some oil. The rear axle has been replaced by that of an Opel Manta A/Ascona A, so that the end transmission also gives no problems with the Rev. The car is ugly repaired, has some rust spots and is rolled over. The bottom already largely has been treated against rust. The car has a Dutch license plate, the Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection however has expired, due to standing still for long. The whole is not yet driving. Brakes and the engine electronics (present) must be connected.The vehicle has age-related signs of wear that are not always visible on the current photos. Thank you for your understanding.We offer this car on behalf of a customer. In order to get a good impression, this car can be viewed in the region of Alkmaar, Netherlands.