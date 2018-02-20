Opel-Kadett 1.6 d-1987

car description

Unique Opel Kadett. Originally delivered new in Germany, previous owner has moved to Netherlands and has never entered in Netherlands.Car has since the 90 years in garage stood stillIt says (10) 4.466 km on the counter, unfortunately never detectable. But I believe it at all.Advised to look and to judge yourself.Car is In very good condition, picture taken of the damageCopy of the purchase invoice availableMaintenance history availableOwner's manual and maintenance bookletAlso under the seat covers upholstery in good condition.The car is now introduced in Netherlands, equipped withOf new complete Dutch license plate.Also have new apk (20-02-2018)Please note, car rides and turns good,However to car in optimal state is overall great maintenance.This car can be viewed and collected in Hasselt, Netherlands.