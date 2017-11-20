loading Loading please wait....
OPEL CORSA Club 2007

Opel Corsa otherwise known as a Vauxhall Corsa in the UK market.;;May have come from the Republic Of Ireland originally where Vauxhall is branded Opel. ;;Mileage in KM;75,358 KM;47,098 Miles

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Alloy Wheels AUX Port CD Player Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front Fog Lights Immobiliser Isofix System Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Radio Remote Locking Seat Height Adjustment Side Airbags Space Saver Spare Wheel Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats

  • Ad ID
    403049
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/11/2017
  • Category
    Opel > Corsa
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47098 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.229
  • Engine Model
    Club
