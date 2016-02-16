Oldsmobile - Toronado - 1972

car description

Oldsmobile Toronado coupe.With Dutch licence plate AM-06-55.Year of manufacture: 01-07-1972.Date first issue the Netherlands: 13-02-2006Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection: 05-07-2018.Mileage 16,490 miles. Engine and automatic transmission are matching (numbers).7456 cm³ 8 cylinder automatic Petrol/Lpg This Oldsmobile is almost indistinguishable from new, both visually and technically in a top condition.Photos are part of the description.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Lelystad, The Netherlands. If applicable, the arrangement of transport and export documents is negotiable.Cost of export documents: 50 euros.Transport costs Benelux 500 euros.Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain and Portugal 1250 euros.Other European countries in consultation.