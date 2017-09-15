Oldsmobile - Ninety Eight - 1971

car description

Valid approval as a classic car (Belgium).Comes with Belgian papers.The road tax for this classic amounts to € 148 (light truck).It is fully equipped with original medical equipment, original Cotner Bevington conversion.The alarm installations are fully present but not connected (technical control rules forbid this being functional).Air conditioning (not connected)Well-running engine: 7456cc59236 milesCurb mass is 2995 kg.After being imported from the U.S. (2016), the car was taken care of by a specialised company (at the end of 2016).The bottom plate was fully and professionally overhauled (see last photos).The brakes were also overhauled.Documents of the car’s history are present.This car has served in a film project.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Adegem, Belgium