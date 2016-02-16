Oldsmobile - Custom Cruiser - 1991

car description

Great ratrod look Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser. This car has a custom rust look paintjob and is completely hand painted by rustlook.nl for a very realistic rust effect.Very complete equipped car with options such as; central door locking, electric windows, electric mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning and Sony radio CD player with USB port. 305 cui 5.0 L V8 injection engine which runs nicely and gives a lot of power. TH700r4 automatic transmission with overdrive and lock-up that shifts as it should. Because of the overdrive gearbox the car runs very economical.The Oldsmobile has a valid Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection and is technically in good condition. Occasionally the ABS light burns, most likely by a contaminated wheel sensor. The interior is in very good condition and is beautiful, clean and fresh. 8 seater version with 3 benches and the possibility to fold the benches down for a huge cargo space. Beautiful glass panorama roof window.Rugged look by the 20 "custom aluminium wheels. Flowmaster dual exhaust system which gives a nice heavy V8 sound. Small leakage at the collector.Please note: beneficial tax addition for the Dutch business driver.Very fine moving and unique V8 station wagon in which you are guaranteed a lot of attention. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in De Meern, the Netherlands.