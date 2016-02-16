Oldsmobile - 98 Holiday - 1955

car description

Oldsmobile 98 Holiday from 1955 in very good overall condition.The odometer reading is 20,837 miles, but there is no maintenance and/or service books since the vehicle was imported from the USA. The vehicle has been approved and registered as historic vehicle in Spain.It is equipped with a 5.3 V8 original engine with 260 hp. 4-speed Hydramatic automatic transmission. Hardtop Sedan Body. It includes air conditioning, power seats and series power windows, as well as power steering.It is in very good overall condition, the mechanics works well. It is delivered serviced and with valid MOT, in case of purchase in Spain. Regarding the interiors, they are in good condition, the vehicle was re-upholstered in the USA Regarding the metal sheet and paintwork they are also in good condition, has no damage or dents and the paintwork is in good condition.The vehicle can be seen and collected in Ibi (Alicante), Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted. In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.