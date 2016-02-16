loading Loading please wait....
Oldsmobile Super 88 1955

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Oldsmobile Super 88 sedan 1955 in good condition This 1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 is the 4 door saloon version. Both the in- and outside are in a beautiful original condition. 5314 cc V8 engine with 189 hp. The light blue with white paint in combination with the chrome gives this car a fifties look. Car has rumanian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

