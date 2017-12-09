loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

NSU - RO 80 - 1968

Photos Map

car description

This RO 80 was purchased in 1984.Customs papers are in order.Always stood indoors and driven at regular intervals.Every start was done hassle-free.It is in Belgium near Ghent.The name RO 80, originally from T80 (type 80)It had to be an exclusive car weighing 800 kg., with 80 HP., consuming 8 litres and only costing 8,000 DM. (4,090 euros)Rota was the engine builder, hence the name RO 80.The body requires some attention, see pictures;This is a 4 stroke WANKEL-engine of 2x497.5 cc. The RO 80 was in 1967 the "car of the year"The battery (new) is not included.The car can be viewed and collected in Aalter, Belgium.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421142
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    NSU > Ro80
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • NSU - RO 80 - 1968

    NSU Ro80

    €3,500 - €4,550 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • NSU - RO 80 - 1968

    NSU Ro80

    €3,500 - €4,550 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€3,500 - €4,550 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction
Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!