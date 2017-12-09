NSU - RO 80 - 1968

This RO 80 was purchased in 1984.Customs papers are in order.Always stood indoors and driven at regular intervals.Every start was done hassle-free.It is in Belgium near Ghent.The name RO 80, originally from T80 (type 80)It had to be an exclusive car weighing 800 kg., with 80 HP., consuming 8 litres and only costing 8,000 DM. (4,090 euros)Rota was the engine builder, hence the name RO 80.The body requires some attention, see pictures;This is a 4 stroke WANKEL-engine of 2x497.5 cc. The RO 80 was in 1967 the "car of the year"The battery (new) is not included.The car can be viewed and collected in Aalter, Belgium.
