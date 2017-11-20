2017 Noble M600 CarbonSport

Lightweight Five Spoke Alloys, British Racing Green Tinted Exposed Carbon Fibre, Green Tinted Carbon Fibre Seats & Harness Slots, Carbon Fibre Engine Rain Guard & Oil Cooler Cover, Green Tinted Exposed Carbon Fibre Handbrake Handle & Gear Knob, Sports Exhaust, Lightweight Rear Hatch, Becker Sound System With Bluetooth & Satellite Navigation, Red Brake Calipers, Black Alcantara & Leather Seats With Contrast Quilting & Contrast Piping, Black Alcantara Roof Lining With Contrast Quilting, Black Anodised Pedals, UK Supplied, Outstanding Example!
Exposed Lacquered Carbon Fibre Body, Exposed Lacquered Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Exposed Lacquered Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Exposed Lacquered Carbon Fibre Engine Plenum Cover, Exposed Lacquered Carbon Fibre Mirrors, Exposed Carbon Fibre Seat Backs, Exposed Carbon Fibre Harness Seat Inserts, Gloss Lacquered Carbon Fibre Interior Pieces, DAB/FM/AM Entertainment, Green Contrast Stitching, Steering Wheel In Black Alcantara / Black Stitching, CarbonSport Stainless Sill Plate, Red M600 Side Decals, Alcantara Interior Upholstery Including Roof & Door Tops, Black Gloss Door Handles, Six Speed Manual Gearbox, Anodised Black Grills & Fluid Caps.
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom