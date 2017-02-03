car description

FOR SALE

A time warp Nissan Sunny 1.6GSX with an incredible 11,504 miles from new.



EQUIPMENT

Laminated Windscreen, tinted windows, colour keyed bumpers, wide side mouldings, power assisted steering, twin remote door mirrors, electric sliding roof, central locking, electric windows all round, variable intermittent wipers, tachometer, four speaker stereo cassette, cassette storage, quartz digital clock, cigar lighter, rear wash/wipe, heated rear window, height adjustable seatbelts, tilt steering, remote boot release and fuel filler, lockable glovebox, 60/40 split folding rear seats. Dealer accessories; Mud flaps, heavy duty rubber floor mats.



EXTERIOR

This amazing example finished in factory Metallic Silver, (Code 549), is truly worthy of the ‘time warp’ accolade given. The paint finish is fantastic with a bright pure shine, and hallmarks of a vehicle having covered just 11,504 miles from new are clear to see with preserved trim sections, decals and items such as the original supplying dealer number plates and ‘Ok Nissan!’ sticker remaining in place. Minor scratches and imperfections are untreated in order to retain originality and there is a light rub to the front nearside bumper corner. Hugely nostalgic and virtually impossible to find in this unspoiled state, this is one for the Datsun/Nissan fanatic!



INTERIOR

To climb inside the interior of this wonderfully kept example can be likened to visiting a Nissan showroom in 1989. The exceptionally low mileage is clearly evident and the interior condition is simply perfect. This range topping GSX example features an abundance of comfort functions, all fully operational, and the plush Grey Woven seats are as new. Natural veins to the steering wheel and gear knob reflect the low mileage and even the new car smell has not escaped! The boot floor still displays factory build stickers. Technologically advanced when new but now a firm but alternative modern classic, you are definitely ready for the show scene with this lovely Nissan.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

Fitted with the four cylinder OHC engine developing 84bhp, the engine starts with a flick of the key and is wonderfully smooth and quiet with the instantly recognisable Nissan hum. The oil is clear and golden and all fluids are clean. The very well presented engine bay is unspoilt and displays factory plates, stickers, panel stampings and even areas of factory protective wax. The five speed gearbox is light and has the tight precise feel only found on such low mileage examples.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

The standard wheels feature the original full wheel covers which are virtually unmarked, and all wheels including the spare remain shod in the factory Dunlop SP 7 155SR13 tyres. Whilst the tyres are visually in excellent order, renewal prior to regular use may be a wise safety consideration on the grounds of age. The spare wheel is unused and the tyre even has the stickers affixed to the tread. Alongside the spare wheel is the complete Nissan tool pouch. The braking system incorporates discs to the front and offers reliable straight line stopping power.



HISTORY FILE

Registered new on 1st February 1989 and supplied by AFG Nissan of Stoke, this amazing Sunny has covered just 11,504 miles from new with three owners. Recommissioned by the second owner after a period of minimal use and dry storage, the car has been enjoyed with attendance at local shows and dry weather outings. Representing a humble aspect of modern Nissan history, this useable and beautifully preserved 1980’s classic is certain to impress.



MOT August 2017, HPI Clear.



To see a video of this car please click on the link below:



https://youtu.be/4RGSfGQKeVE



To see a complete set of photographs of this car please click on the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHskR6miQx



'Like us' or 'Follow us' for exciting new cars coming soon at KGF Classic Cars:



https://www.facebook.com/KGFClassiccars



https://twitter.com/KGFClassicCars