Nissan Skyline

£5,995
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Powered Folding Mirrors, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Traction Control, Twin Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, UK Pioneer Bluetooth Head Unit Fitted, Stereo, 18'' Alloys Originally Imported By UsLike New After Market 18'' Alloy Wheels with Recent New TyresPioneer Apple Car Play Head Unit FittedReversing CameraCar has been Delimited during Speedo Conversion

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310780
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Skyline
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3500
Units 11-19 Thurrock Commercial Centre
South Ockendon, Essex
United Kingdom

