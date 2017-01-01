loading Loading please wait....
Nissan Skyline

£8,295
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Powered Folding Mirrors, Half Leather, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Stereo, 17'' Alloys Only 20,000 Miles From NewProfessionally Refurbished Alloy WheelsBose Sound System

  • Ad ID
    224599
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Skyline
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3500
Units 11-19 Thurrock Commercial Centre
South Ockendon, Essex
United Kingdom

