NISSAN SKYLINE GTST SINGLE TURBO 350 BHP AUTO VEILSIDE KIT 400R BUMPER 1994

car description

Here we have a very nice example in lovely condition throughout. Unlike other examples up for similar prices if not more you will find this car is mint. We are the Uk's Biggest and best Suppliers of Mint JDM performance cars and like all of the rest of our stock this is one of the finest examples available and should not be missed!!!;The car comes with a folder full of receipts and a Dyno plot showing 350bhp. ;Stage one Mods done to achieve this include but not limited to.;Blitz SBC-iD Boost Controller;Super Airflow Controller ;HKS Turbo timer;HKS Blow off valve;Simtoyo High Power Air filter;Greedy Top Mount;4 pot front brake calipers;2 pot rear calipers;17'' OZ racing wheels with Toyo Tyres like new;Cambelt changed at 87088;Car showing 90220 now which is a mixture of kms and miles rough mileage is 78000 miles;TOAD Cat 1 alarm system with certificate!;Original exhaust Sysytem;SONY CDX-M630 CD Player;Alpine Front and rear speakers;;;PLEASE NOT WHEN COMPARING THE MARKET OUR CARS ARE ABSOLUTELY MINT, HAND PICKED EXAMPLES.;NONE OF THE USUAL 'IT'S OK FOR THE YEAR' 'ITS WHAT YOU EXPECT ETC ETC'';YOU WILL FIND OUR STOCK IS FLAWLESS;;Also please dont forget to look on our website for 50+ detailed pics of this car and other stunning examples of Jap performance cars.;;IF YOU LIVE TOO FAR AWAY OR CANT GET TO US FOR ANY OTHER REASON WHY NOT TRY OUR NATIONWIDE DELIVERY SERVICE??;;WE CAN DELIVER THIS CAR TO YOUR DOORSTEP!!;;CALL ANYTIME 7 days ON 07565 211101 ;