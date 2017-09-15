loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R 350 GT 3.5i V6 Auto

£5,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: NISSAN Model: SKYLINE GT-R Trim: 350 GT 3.5i V6 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 3500 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Powered Folding Mirrors, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Traction Control, Twin Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, UK Pioneer Bluetooth Head Unit Fitted, Stereo, 18'' Alloys, Originally Imported By Us Like New After Market 18'' Alloy Wheels with Recent New Tyres Pioneer Apple Car Play Head Unit Fitted Reversing Camera Car has been Delimited during Speedo Conversion

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327814
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Skyline
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3500
  • Engine Model
    3500
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom

