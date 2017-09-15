loading Loading please wait....
» » »

NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R 350 GT 3.5i V6 Auto

Compare this car
£7,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: NISSAN Model: SKYLINE GT-R Trim: 350 GT 3.5i V6 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41000 Engine Size: 3500 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Stereo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 17'' Alloys, Full Leather Interior UK Sat Nav Bluetooth Stereo Fitted Professionally Refurbished Alloys Fitted Rear Parking Camera

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327809
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Skyline
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    41000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3500
  • Engine Model
    3500
Email Dealer >>

Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed