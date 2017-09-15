NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R 350 GT 3.5i V6 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: NISSAN Model: SKYLINE GT-R Trim: 350 GT 3.5i V6 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41000 Engine Size: 3500 Ext Color: Silver
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Stereo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 17'' Alloys, Full Leather Interior UK Sat Nav Bluetooth Stereo Fitted Professionally Refurbished Alloys Fitted Rear Parking Camera
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom
