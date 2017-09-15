loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R 350 GT 3.5i V6 Auto

£8,295
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: SKYLINE GT-R Trim: 350 GT 3.5i V6 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 3500 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Powered Folding Mirrors, Half Leather, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Stereo, 17'' Alloys, Only 20,000 Miles From New Professionally Refurbished Alloy Wheels Premium Bose Sound System

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327807
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Skyline
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3500
  • Engine Model
    3500
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom

