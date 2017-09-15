loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R 350 GT 3.5i V6 6-Speed

£9,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: SKYLINE GT-R Trim: 350 GT 3.5i V6 6-Speed Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 57000 Engine Size: 3500 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Pioneer Apple Car Play Head Unit Fitted, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Zones, Half Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Auto Lighting, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Stereo, 19'' Alloys, Rare 6-Speed Manual Gearbox 19'' Alloy Wheels and Tyres Fitted Factory Fitted Upgraded Brembo Brakes Pioneer Apple Car Play Stereo Fitted

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327802
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Skyline
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3500
  • Engine Model
    3500
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom

