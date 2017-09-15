NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R 350 GT 3.5i V6 6-Speed

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: SKYLINE GT-R Trim: 350 GT 3.5i V6 6-Speed Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 57000 Engine Size: 3500 Ext Color: White
Pioneer Apple Car Play Head Unit Fitted, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Zones, Half Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Auto Lighting, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Stereo, 19'' Alloys, Rare 6-Speed Manual Gearbox 19'' Alloy Wheels and Tyres Fitted Factory Fitted Upgraded Brembo Brakes Pioneer Apple Car Play Stereo Fitted
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom
