NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R 350 GT 3.5i V6 6-Speed

£8,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: SKYLINE GT-R Trim: 350 GT 3.5i V6 6-Speed Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 53000 Engine Size: 3500 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Half Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Auto Lighting, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Stereo, Bose, 18'' Alloys, Rare 6-Speed Manual Gearbox Factory Fitted Upgraded Brembo Brakes Half Leather Interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327799
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Skyline
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    53000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3500
  • Engine Model
    3500
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom

