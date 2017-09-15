NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R 350 GT 3.5i V6 6-Speed

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: SKYLINE GT-R Trim: 350 GT 3.5i V6 6-Speed Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 53000 Engine Size: 3500 Ext Color: Red
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Half Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Auto Lighting, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Stereo, Bose, 18'' Alloys, Rare 6-Speed Manual Gearbox Factory Fitted Upgraded Brembo Brakes Half Leather Interior
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom
As any car gets older, it often becomes more of a challenge to keep it o...
A UK-based Skyline specialist has confirmed that prices of good conditio...