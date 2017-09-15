NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R 350 GT 3.5 V6 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: SKYLINE GT-R Trim: 350 GT 3.5 V6 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41000 Engine Size: 3500 Ext Color: White
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Powered Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Auto Lighting, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Stereo, 18'' Alloys, Original Nissan Rear Spoiler Fitted Brand New Tyres 18'' Black After Market Alloy Wheels Fitted Nissan Colour Coded Mud Guard Set Fitted Front Spoiler Fitted
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom
As any car gets older, it often becomes more of a challenge to keep it o...
A UK-based Skyline specialist has confirmed that prices of good conditio...