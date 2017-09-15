NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R 350 GT 3.5 V6 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: NISSAN Model: SKYLINE GT-R Trim: 350 GT 3.5 V6 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31000 Engine Size: 3500 Ext Color: Silver
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Powered Folding Mirrors, Full Leather, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Electric Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Stereo, 17'' Alloys, Half Leather Interior Professionally Refurbished Alloy Wheels
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom
