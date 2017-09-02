Group C 285 Ecurie Ecosse 3.3L

car description

Group C 285 Ecurie Ecosse Chassis No 2 affectionately known as "Henry". Built for Ecurie Ecosse to run in the 1985 World Sports Car Championship by Ray Mallocks RML Racing. Powered by a 3.3 litre DFL Ford Cosworth V8. 1 of 4 cars built and the most successful winning at Silverstone, Brands hatch and Hockenheim also a team car at Le Mans in the same year. Finishing 2nd overall in the 1985 C2 Championship. Raced in 1986 24 hour Le Mans where it's 4th place in the C2 Class ensured Ecurie Ecosse winning the C2 World Sports car Championship by a single point. Bare tub restoration & engine rebuild by Pearson engineering/Geoff Richardson completed around 2004. Unused since 2010. Complete history. Ideal low cost entry into historic Group C racing. Please contact us for further details.