NISSAN JUKE Nissan Juke 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr 2WD [Tech Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: Nissan Juke 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr 2WD [Tech Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 34897 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: Special metallic - Pearl black
Special metallic - Pearl black,Leather/suede - Black/red,12V socket,18" alloy wheels,2 speed wipers+variable intermittent wipe,60/40 split folding rear seat,ABS + EBD + EBA,Alarm,Alcantara/leather steering wheel,Aux input,Bluetooth system,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Child locks on rear doors,Climate control,Colour rear view camera,Cruise control + speed limiter,DAB Digital radio,Driver and passenger airbags,Driver and passenger side airbags,Electric door mirrors,Electric front/rear windows,Electric speed sensitive power steering,ESP + traction control,Front and rear curtain airbags,Front armrest,Front cupholders x 2,Front door pockets with bottle holders,Front fog lights,Front head restraints,Front seat belt pre-tensioners with load limiters,Gear shift indicator,Glovebox,Heated door mirrors,Heated front seats,Height adjustable driver's seat,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Immobiliser,Intelligent Key,Isofix child seat preparation,Keyless entry,Leather/suede upholstery,LED daytime running lights,Luggage area under floor storage box,Map reading lamp,Nissan connect sat nav system,Passenger airbag deactivate switch,Passenger seat back pocket,Pollen filter,Privacy glass,Rear diffuser,Rear headrests,Rear parking sensor,Rear wiper,Red brake calipers,Remote central locking,Service interval indicator,Sports exhaust system,Sports seats,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Steering wheel rake adjustment,Stereo radio/CD player and MP3 facility,Three 3 point rear seatbelts,Trip computer,Tyre pressure monitoring system,USB port,VDC Dynamic Vehicle Control
The Car People Wakefield
Wakefield, WF27AW, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
May 16, 2017