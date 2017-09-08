loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN JUKE nismo rs dig-t

£18,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: nismo rs dig-t Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 1162 Engine Size: 1398 Ext Color: White

Accessories

air conditioning,bluetooth,climate control,colour satnav,ipod connectivity,powered folding mirrors,rain-sensing wipers,immobiliser,keyless entry,locking wheel nuts,privacy glass,front centre armrest,folding rear seats,rear wash/wipe,front fog lamps,auto lighting,multiple airbags,isofix,child locks,brake assist,trip computer,traction control,stability control,power steering,parking sensors,parking camera,multi-function steering wheel,cruise control,adjustable steering column,electric mirrors,electric windows,push button start,radio,steering wheel audio controls,360 camera,bluetooth music streaming,dab radio,led daytime running lights,usb input,ex. demonstrator,heated seats,3.5mm aux input,alloy wheels,rear spoiler,sports seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314770
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1162 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1398
  • Engine Model
    1398
KAP Folkestone Ford Peugeot & Nissan
Folkestone, CT203UJ, Kent
United Kingdom

