NISSAN JUKE nismo rs dig-t

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: nismo rs dig-t Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 1162 Engine Size: 1398 Ext Color: White
air conditioning,bluetooth,climate control,colour satnav,ipod connectivity,powered folding mirrors,rain-sensing wipers,immobiliser,keyless entry,locking wheel nuts,privacy glass,front centre armrest,folding rear seats,rear wash/wipe,front fog lamps,auto lighting,multiple airbags,isofix,child locks,brake assist,trip computer,traction control,stability control,power steering,parking sensors,parking camera,multi-function steering wheel,cruise control,adjustable steering column,electric mirrors,electric windows,push button start,radio,steering wheel audio controls,360 camera,bluetooth music streaming,dab radio,led daytime running lights,usb input,ex. demonstrator,heated seats,3.5mm aux input,alloy wheels,rear spoiler,sports seats
KAP Folkestone Ford Peugeot & Nissan
Folkestone, CT203UJ, Kent
United Kingdom
