NISSAN JUKE NISMO DIG-T CVT

£12,990
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: NISMO DIG-T CVT Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 29514 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: BLACK

4x4, Massive Spec, Reversing Camera, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), 18` Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lights, CD Radio, USB and AUX, Auto On Headlights, Keyless Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Cloth Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Steering Column - Adjustable, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Cupholders, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, Speed Limiter, Warranty Included, Video of vehicle available on request

  • Ad ID
    326869
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    29514 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
JCT600 PriceRight Rawdon
LS197BZ, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

