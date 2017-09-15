NISSAN JUKE NISMO DIG-T CVT

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: NISMO DIG-T CVT Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 29514 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: BLACK
4x4, Massive Spec, Reversing Camera, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), 18` Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lights, CD Radio, USB and AUX, Auto On Headlights, Keyless Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Cloth Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Steering Column - Adjustable, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Cupholders, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, Speed Limiter, Warranty Included, Video of vehicle available on request
JCT600 PriceRight Rawdon
LS197BZ, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
It’s 15 years since Nissan launched the 350Z. Who today would launch a s...
As any car gets older, it often becomes more of a challenge to keep it o...