NISSAN JUKE Nismo Dig-T 5dr ONE OWNER + SAT NAV

FINANCE AVAILABLE + PART EXCHANGE WELCOME. We offer this Nismo Juke in Fantastic Condition Throughout and with a Full Service History. The Best Colour Scheme and Great Specification! At Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence and Extendable AA Warranties available. Spec Includes - Satellite Navigation, Full Black Alcantara Interior, 18'' Alloys, Reverse Camera, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry + Go, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlights, Auto Wipers, A/C, AUX/USB Connection, Cruise Control, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Next MOT due 08/11/2018, Standard Features - Climate Control with Pollen Filter, Rain Sensing Wipers, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Airbags, Central locking, Power steering, Traction control. 5 seats, Metallic Black, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and HPI report so Buy with Confidence. Extendable AA Warranties are available including AA Break Down cover. Please ask our Sales Team for more info. Various Finance Packages available. To view this vehicle just put TN13 2TH into your Sat Nav. At Auto-Sportiva we pride ourselves on supplying only the best quality used vehicles and providing the very best service to all of our customers so please give us a call on 01732 450731 to discuss any of our vehicles further or just for some honest advice.