Variant name:Hatchback Nismo RS ,Derivative:Nismo RS ,Variant: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr 4WD Xtronic Nissan Juke 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr 4WD Xtronic
Bluetooth system, Colour rear view camera, Cruise control + speed limiter, Dusk sensor, Electric speed sensitive power steering, Nissan connect sat nav system, Push button starter, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 6 speakers, Aux input, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stereo radio/CD player and MP3 facility, USB port, 2 speed wipers+variable intermittent wipe, Automatic headlights, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Electric door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, Privacy glass, Rain sensor, Rear diffuser, Rear wiper, Sports exhaust system, 12V socket, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Alcantara upholstery, Alcantara/leather steering wheel, Climate control, Front armrest, Front cupholders x 2, Front door pockets with bottle holders, Front head restraints, Front seat belt pre-tensioners with load limiters, Gear shift indicator, Glovebox, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat preparation, Luggage area under floor storage box, Map reading lamp, Nismo front sports seats, Passenger seat back pocket, Pollen filter, Rear headrests, Rear tonneau cover integrated into tailgate, Steering wheel rake adjustment, ABS + EBD + EBA, Child locks on rear doors, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, ESP + traction control, Front and rear curtain airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Red brake calipers, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Tyre pressure monitoring system, VDC Dynamic Vehicle Control, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Alarm, Immobiliser, Intelligent Key, Remote central locking, 18" alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit
North Quay,Great Yarmouth,
NR30 1RD
United Kingdom
May 16, 2017